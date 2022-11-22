In Cars, Honda, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 22 November 2022 11:17 am / 0 comments

The new Honda Civic e:HEV (or Civic Hybrid as it’s better known here) has been awarded the maximum five-star rating after a series of tests by Euro NCAP. Honda is striving for zero traffic collision fatalities involving its vehicles by 2050. In doing so, the company aims not just to reduce fatal collisions but eliminate risks that lead to collisions.

In order to meet strict Euro NCAP crash impact safety standards for Adult Occupant Protection, the Civic Hybrid incorporates several structural braces to enhance the vehicle’s passive safety. This includes additional front door stiffeners and rear wheel arch frames to improve side impact performance. For the same purpose, a full-width brace supports the floor and resin bulkhead to limit deformation in the event of a head-on or offset frontal collision.

Aside from Adult Occupant Protection, the Civic Hybrid also scored well in the Child Occupant Protection category thanks to ISOFIX mounting points that conform to the latest European i-Size standards. Pedestrian protection was also considered with the fitment of newly designed front bumper beam safety plates. They’re designed to absorb impact energy to reduce the risk of leg fractures and knee ligament damage for pedestrians in a collision.

Further enhancing pedestrian protection is a pop-up hood that’s lined with an embossed membrane structure under the hood surface. Its high-energy absorption quality greatly reduces the risk of severe injury if a pedestrian’s head strikes the front hood.

The European Civic Hybrid incorporates 11 airbags including knee airbags for both front occupants. A front centre airbag is fitted for the first time to prevent collision between the driver and front passenger during a side impact. In Malaysia, all variants of the Civic sedan including the Civic Hybrid are fitted with six airbags. It misses out on the front kneebags, rear side air bags and the front centre airbag.

Active safety has also been improved with a wider 100-degree camera and a high-speed processor capable of identifying road lines and detecting motorcycles and cyclists quicker and more accurately, even in dark conditions. The Honda Sensing driver assistance system now also incorporates new sonar sensors that are more accurate than the previous millimetre wave radar in detecting non-metallic objects such as glass and walls.