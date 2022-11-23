In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 23 November 2022 3:18 pm / 0 comments

The Mitsubishi Mirage is still alive and well in Thailand, where the eco car was given a Ralliart makeover earlier this year. The compact eco car first surfaced in Thailand all the way back in 2012, and I did not realise that it’s still in showrooms there a decade later till I browsed Headlightmag, which shot the live images you see here.

The Mirage Ralliart is based on latest facelift that debut in late 2019, which distinguishes itself with MMC’s Dynamic Shield face. The 537,000 baht (RM67,905) Ralliart version adds on red-grey-black side decals on a white body (with black roof, red with black roof also available), as well as red stripes on the grille, but what really sets it apart from the usual special edition is the rally car-inspired style.

You won’t miss those prominent overfenders with a carbon finish and Ralliart logos, possibly inspired by the actual Mirage AP4 rally car that was built by Ralliart New Zealand. Also contributing to the rally look are those red mud flaps with white Ralliart logos, something that was popular with Wira owners back in the day.

Unfortunately, there are no chunkier wheels and tyres for the Mirage Ralliart, but the stock wheels are at least painted in full gloss black. Speaking of that, the wing mirror caps are also in black to match the rims and roof. Oh, the rear spoiler is also in black for that panda look.

Inside, the familiar Mirage interior features seats in a black-red fabric that’s repeated on the front door cards. The seats have red stitching, and there are also Ralliart floor mats with red piping and the famous logo. The theme is dark and cabin trim is either in piano black or faux carbon.

No mechanical changes to go along with the Ralliart look, so it’s the good ol’ three-cylinder 1.2 litre engine with 78 PS and 100 Nm of torque. The economy-focused 3A92 DOHC MIVEC unit is paired to an Invecs III CVT automatic transmission. As with most cars in Thailand, the powertrain is good for E20 gasohol.

What do you think of this rally car-inspired Mirage special edition? By the way, it’s not just the Mirage that’s still kicking, Ralliart itself is still alive – check out the Triton Rally Car they prepped for the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2022 that’s running this week. While you’re at it, also check out this crazy-looking rally-inspired Xpander, a local effort.