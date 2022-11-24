In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Pan Eu Jin / 24 November 2022 6:22 pm / 0 comments

Toyota Racing Development (or TRD as it is better known), the purveyor of aftermarket accessories for all things Toyota and Lexus has unveiled a new range F Sport Parts add-ons for the all-new Lexus RX. The new body kit is applicable to F Sport variants of the Lexus RX500h, RX450h+ and RX350 models.

The range of F Sport Parts for the Lexus RX consists of a front splitter, side skirts, aerodynamic side mirror covers, a rear spoiler, a rear diffuser and a sports muffler to complement the exhaust tips cut-out. The body parts are made using a mix of polypropylene and ABS materials and can be specified with a choice of two pre-painted colours – Nova White Glass or Graphite Black Glass.

The kit not only gives the Lexus RX a more aggressive appearance but also a lowered stance as it reduces ground clearance by up to 51 mm. Aside from the body kit, the new range of F Sport Parts for the Lexus RX also consists of two different lightweight aluminium forged wheel options either in 20-inch or 21-inch sizes. The 20-inch wheels are finished in Melanite Gun Metallic colour and the 21-inch options are in Oak Grey Metallic.

It’s not all style and no substance either as the F Sport Parts range of accessories also includes enhancements for the chassis to further improve the handling of the Lexus RX. The Performance Damper EX Plus kit includes braces and dampers for the chassis for more precise steering and better connection with the road.

TRD even recommended that the braces and dampers be installed together with the forged aluminium wheels for maximum effect. The body add-ons can be sold separately or as a set for ¥792,000 (RM25,574). Do you think it actually makes the RX look better? Or a little over the top?