Official pricing for the Maxus eT60 has been released in Australia, where it is known as the LDV eT60. If you’re not aware, the Maxus name is trademarked in Australia by another company, so the ute and other vehicles – like the G90/Mifa MPV – made by SAIC Maxus (a subsidiary of SAIC Motor) get the LDV tag that is a reference to LDV Group (formerly Leyland DAF Vans) acquired by the Chinese carmaker in 2010.

The eT60 is essentially a fully electric version of the facelifted T60 Max pick-up truck currently sold in Australia that is also rebadged as the MG Extender for Thailand. We get the T60 too, although it is currently in pre-facelift form and only comes with a 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel.

The asking price for the eT60 in Australia is AUD92,990 (RM283,525) before on-road costs, which is a lot of money considering the diesel-powered T60 Max ranges from AUD41,042 to AUD47,884 (RM125,136 to RM145,998) across its four variants, and those are drive-away figures that include on-road costs.

For the money, the eT60 features a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 310 Nm of torque that is good for a top speed of 120 km/h. By comparison, the 2.0 litre biturbo four-cylinder turbodiesel used in the T60 Max churns out 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 500 Nm. It should be noted the electric ute has kerb weight of 2,300 kg, which is more than its diesel-powered equivalent that tips the scales at between 2,115 to 2,150 kg.

Power for the eT60’s electric motor comes from an 88.55-kWh lithium-ion battery providing up to 330 km of range following the WLTP standard. For charging, the electric ute supports AC charging (Type 2 connection) up to 11 kW, with a full charge taking nine hours using a three-phase outlet, or 13 hours with a single-phase one.

There’s also support for DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) up to 80 kW to get the battery from a 20-80% state of charge in approximately 45 minutes. The eT60 also an onboard power outlet outlet capable of delivering 2kW.

In terms of equipment, the eT60 is certainly not a bare basic workhorse and comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, LED daytime running lights, a stainless steel sports bar and side steps. The only oddity is the fitment of halogen headlamps, although they do come with automatic on/off and follow-me-home functions.

Other items include single-zone air-conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, six-way powered front seats, leatherette upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity, a reverse camera and four speakers.

On the safety front, it is six airbags (front, side, curtain), ABS, brake assist, EBD, ESP, hill descent control, hill start assist, traction control, roll movement intervention, VDC and ISOFIX child seat anchors. No active systems like autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist are present.

Each purchase is accompanied by a five-year/160,000-km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km warranty for the EV battery. Four colours are available, including Blanc White, Jewel Blue, Lava Grey and Metal Black.

Considering the regular, non-EV T60 is sold in Malaysia, could there be a case for the electric version to be sold here to take advantage of current EV incentives? There are currently no factory electric pick-up trucks sold by major brands here, but would such a vehicle be welcomed?