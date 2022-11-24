In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 November 2022 10:55 am / 0 comments

Puspakom has announced that appointments for its mobile van service in Perak will be migrating from phone to online from next month, starting December 1. This follows the same move in Penang, Kedah and Perlis that was announced in September.

The mobile van service is for private vehicle inspection, and as its name suggests, is a van that will come to your vehicle’s location to perform an inspection. Planing to do an ownership transfer? Skip the queue and order the mobile van service, which costs RM100 on top of the inspection’s regular fee. The report will be issued on the spot.

With online booking for Perak in place, the phone number 05-3577145 will no longer be in use from December 1. Puspakom’s website address is www.mypuspakom.com.my.