29 November 2022

Jabatan Pengairan dan Saliran under Kementrian Alam Sekitar dan Air released an alert yesterday on the possibility of flash floods in a few areas around Malaysia.

The areas possibly affected include hotspots in JB and Pontian in Johor, Larut, Matang and Selama in Perak, Bandar Baharu and Kulim in Kedah, Temerloh and Bentong in Pahang, Hulu Selangor and Hulu Langat in Selangor and Jelebu and Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan.

It has been raining pretty hard this afternoon and after a quick check on social media we found a post by Jabatan Penerangan WPKL showing minor flooding on Jalan Tun Razak in front of the Shell, with cars still being able to pass by. There is also a report of a flash flood causing a traffic jam on Jalan Genting Klang. Flash floods have also been reported in Putrajaya, Sepang and Dengkil.

As always, try to avoid affected areas if possible, do not try to force your way through flooded areas as it might cause considerable damage to your car. Please also make sure you have Special Perils insurance coverage add-on for your vehicle so you are covered in case your car gets stuck and suffers flood damage.

If you do not have to urgently go anywhere this week it might be a good idea to work from home. Make sure you also always park your car on elevated ground, especially towards the evening.