By Gerard Lye / 1 December 2022

Honda SUV e:Prototype

At the ongoing 2022 Thailand International Motor Expo, Honda Thailand brought out a surprise car in the form of the SUV e:Prototype, which previously made its global debut at last year’s Auto Shanghai.

Serving as a preview for an all-electric version of the third-generation HR-V, the concept vehicle has since been turned into a consumer product when the e:NS1 and e:NP1 twins (one by Dongfeng Honda and the other by GAC Honda) were revealed in China last October.

A global version of those electric vehicles (EVs) was previewed earlier this year with the unveiling of the e:Ny1 Prototype in March and is expected to be based on the same e:N Architecture F for front-wheel-drive vehicles.

Honda SUV e:Prototype

Visually familiar, the show car in Thailand shares the same basic shape as the HR-V we currently have here, albeit with specific cues like a closed-off grille that integrates a covered charging port, light bars extending from the sleek headlamps, ultra-slim side mirrors and a revised lower apron with air curtains. One difference from the newer e:Ny1 Prototype is the lack of the Honda script on the tailgate beneath the full-width taillights.

In China, both the e:NS1 and e:NP1 are available in two powertrain configurations, with the first featuring a front-mounted electric motor rated at 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 310 Nm of torque that is powered by a 53.6-kWh ternary lithium-ion battery, the latter good for a range of up to 420 km following the local CLTC standard.

Honda e:Ny1 Prototype

The other option sports a more powerful electric motor with 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and the same amount of torque (310 Nm). The battery capacity is higher at 68.8 kWh, increasing the range up to 510 km – both versions have the same top speed of 150 km/h.

For charging, Honda quotes about nine hours to get to a full charge from 5% with an undisclosed AC input for the smaller-capacity battery, and about 9.5 hours for the larger-capacity battery. Both batteries will get from a 30-80% state of charge in about 40 minutes with DC fast charging, also at an undisclosed power input. These figures (except for the range that will follow the WLTP standard) are expected to be the same for the production version of the e:Ny1 Prototype when it is finally released.

Honda e:NS1 (left), e:NP1 (right)

The presence of the SUV e:Prototype does open up the idea that Thailand could receive an all-electric version of the HR-V in the future. This is a possibility given the country is aggressively pushing to grow its EV ecosystem, and with other ASEAN markets also doing the same, maybe we’ll get a HR-V EV in Malaysia as well?

It’s purely speculatory for now, but would you want a fourth powertrain option for the HR-V that is purely electric to be made available as an alternative to the current naturally aspirated, turbocharged and hybrid offerings?