8 December 2022

Alongside the launch of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in Malaysia today by Sime Darby Motors, the Chinese brand will be investing RM500 million towards the development of a showroom network in the country, the company announced today.

The first BYD showroom will be opened this month in TREC KL along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur, with three more to be opened each in Ara Damansara, Penang and Johor in the first half of 2023. By the end of next year, the brand along with Sime Darby Motors aim to reach a network size of 20 dealers across Malaysia. This total will then be doubled the following year in 2024.

“In line with our aim to be a leader in [the EV segment] and with a view towards propelling Malaysia’s EV aspirations, we are excited to embark on this new chapter with BYD following our success in Singapore. With half a billion ringgit set to be invested, this will support our aggressive expansion plans for the brand here, and reflects our belief in the brand’s universal appeal,” Sime Darby Motors managing director Andrew Basham.

“Drawing on Sime Darby Motors’ proven track record and capabilities as a regional player in the automotive industry, particularly its broad distribution network in Malaysia, combined with BYD’s pioneering technology and expertise, we strive to deliver our innovative vehicles to Malaysian consumers and support the country’s carbon reduction ambitions,” said BYD Asia Pacific auto sales division general manager Liu Xueliang.

Launching with the brand’s arrival here in Malaysia is the Atto 3 fully electric SUV, price from RM149,800 for the Standard Range variant and up to RM167,800 for the Extended Range variant. This will be joined by the e6, while the Seal (Atto 4) and the Dolphin (EA1) are set to enter the Malaysian market by the fourth quarter of 2023.

