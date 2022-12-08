In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 8 December 2022 10:11 am / 0 comments

Lego has unveiled the next addition to its Speed Champions series, with set #76917 being the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by Paul Walker in the 2003 film 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Set to be released on January 3 next year, the 319-piece kit is a faithful recreation of the memorable movie car featuring squared-off headlamps, quad circle taillights, a large rear wing, six-spoke wheels and blue-striped livery that fans of the franchise will immediately recognise.

Details like the Toyo Tires sticker placed above the movie-correct Florida licence plate are also a nice touch, although it is missing stickers of a great many aftermarket companies (Nitrous Express and K&N, anyone?).

There is, however, a nitrous oxide bottle where the passenger seat should be in the right-hand drive car. Also included in the kit is a minifigure of Brian O’Connor dressed in white T-shirt and grey trousers, which is what he wore in the opening race of the movie.