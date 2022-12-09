In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 December 2022 4:45 pm / 0 comments

Getting its official launch in Malaysia is the 2023 WMoto XDV250 from distributors MForce Bike Holdings, priced at RM18,888 for the standard , while the “Project X” variant goes for RM21,888. The XDV250 is available in red and blue and features adventure-touring styling, similar to the WMoto XDV150 which is priced at RM9,588, very much in vogue with Malaysian scooter riders.

Power for the XDV250 comes from a Euro 4 compliant, single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled mill fed by EFI and displacing 249 cc. Power numbers are claimed to be 24 hp with 23 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm with power getting to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Braking is done with single hydraulic brake discs front and rear, grabbed by J Juan brake callipers while two-channel ABS is standard equipment. Suspension comes from KYB, with upside-down forks in front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers.

Riding conveniences include keyless start and adjustable handlebar, along with a digital LCD meter. Inside the instrument panel, readouts include tyre pressure monitoring, engine temperature and ambient temperature, while all the handlebar switches are backlit.

The windshield on the XDV250 is manually adjustable to one of three positions while a 26-litre storage compartment is found under the seat. There is an additional storage compartment inside the front cowl containing a USB charging and an additional 12 volt power outlet is found on the left side of the instrument panel.

LED lighting is used throughout out on the XDV250, with auxiliary fog lights are included as standard equipment. The XDV250 tips the scales at 159 kg with 13.2-litres of fuel carried in the tank while seat height is set at 800 mm.