Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has expanded its electric vehicle lineup to now include the fully electric C40. The C40 now joins the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric as only the second EV in VCM’s lineup, priced from RM288,888 on-the-road without insurance – RM10,000 more the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

The C40 is covered by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty along with an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty, five years/100,000 km free service and five-years roadside assistance. It’s locally-assembled (CKD) at the Volvo Car Manufacturing Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam and shares the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform as the XC40.

Unlike the XC40 which is available with mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains, the C40 is the brand’s first dedicated electric-only model.The C40 is driven by a pair of electric motors – one each in the front and back – with all-wheel drive capabilities. The motors are powered by a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery just like the XC40 but the C40’s EV range is higher with up to 450 km based on the WLTP cycle. The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric’s range is up to 438 km.

The C40 produces 408 PS (300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque, allowing it to get from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. As for charging, the C40 takes 7.5 hours to be fully charged using a 11 kW AC charger but with a 150 kW DC fast charger, 0-80% state of charge (SoC) will take just 28 minutes.

Compared to the XC40, the C40 is 6 mm longer and 70 mm lower than XC40 due to its attractive but sloping roofline. It measures 4,431 mm in length, 1,863 mm in width and 1,582 mm in height, with a 2,702 mm wheelbase. Interior headroom aside, boot space is also slightly affected by the sloping roofline as the C40 comes with 413 litres of boot space while the XC40 offers a little more space at 460 litres.

Notable features and equipment include 19-inch five-double-spoke black diamond cut wheels, a nine-inch Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment display, a Qi wireless charger, a 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system with 14 speakers, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free powered tailgate and ambient lighting.

As you’d expect from a Volvo vehicle, the C40 features front and rear collision warning and mitigation support, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Steer Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and Cross Traffic Alert (CTA), to name a few.

