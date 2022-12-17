1015hrs INFO PENTING:
Sistem pembayaran Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet & RFID di semua Plaza Tol DUKE & SPE tergendala buat sementara waktu.
Hanya pembayaran menggunakan kad Touch ‘n Go diterima buat masa ini.
Penggunakan dinasihatkan untuk memastikan baki kad mencukupi.
— Lebuhraya DUKE (@LebuhrayaDUKE) December 17, 2022
The RFID toll collection system is down at DUKE and SPE highways this morning, so users are advised to use the Touch n Go and SmartTAG lanes at the moment to avoid getting stuck.
If you plan to use the DUKE highway today and are a RFID user, it would be a good idea to ensure your Touch n Go card has sufficient balance. According to the announcement on DUKE highway’s social media account, Touch n Go eWallet is mentioned as not working as well so it means PayDirect is not working on Touch n Go/SmartTAG lanes, thus physical card balance is required.
The last time there was a report of the RFID toll system being down was two days ago on the PLUS highway. Let’s hope this does not become more frequent moving forward.
MyRFID down lagi. Dah tu yang aku topup ni kau nak suruh aku transfer, turun pergi topup kat kaunter balik ke setan? @MyTouchnGo
Habis jem ni! pic.twitter.com/nbGyiXBUEx
— Zulfadzli (@bumilangit) December 17, 2022
Comments
This imply we still need to maintain our touch n go card balance. Rfid is still not reliable enough