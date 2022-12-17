The RFID toll collection system is down at DUKE and SPE highways this morning, so users are advised to use the Touch n Go and SmartTAG lanes at the moment to avoid getting stuck.

If you plan to use the DUKE highway today and are a RFID user, it would be a good idea to ensure your Touch n Go card has sufficient balance. According to the announcement on DUKE highway’s social media account, Touch n Go eWallet is mentioned as not working as well so it means PayDirect is not working on Touch n Go/SmartTAG lanes, thus physical card balance is required.

The last time there was a report of the RFID toll system being down was two days ago on the PLUS highway. Let’s hope this does not become more frequent moving forward.