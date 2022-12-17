In Local News / By Paul Tan / 17 December 2022 11:36 am / 1 comment

1015hrs INFO PENTING: Sistem pembayaran Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet & RFID di semua Plaza Tol DUKE & SPE tergendala buat sementara waktu. Hanya pembayaran menggunakan kad Touch ‘n Go diterima buat masa ini. Penggunakan dinasihatkan untuk memastikan baki kad mencukupi. — Lebuhraya DUKE (@LebuhrayaDUKE) December 17, 2022

The RFID toll collection system is down at DUKE and SPE highways this morning, so users are advised to use the Touch n Go and SmartTAG lanes at the moment to avoid getting stuck.

If you plan to use the DUKE highway today and are a RFID user, it would be a good idea to ensure your Touch n Go card has sufficient balance. According to the announcement on DUKE highway’s social media account, Touch n Go eWallet is mentioned as not working as well so it means PayDirect is not working on Touch n Go/SmartTAG lanes, thus physical card balance is required.

The last time there was a report of the RFID toll system being down was two days ago on the PLUS highway. Let’s hope this does not become more frequent moving forward.