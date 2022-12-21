In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 December 2022 4:25 pm / 0 comments

After its public unveiling at the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2022 show in October, Blueshark Malaysia has rolled out its electric motorcycle (e-bike) battery swapping stations in Selangor. The locations are as follows:

Petronas Batu Tiga, Federal Highway

Petronas Section 13, Shah Alam

Petronas USJ 6, Subang Jaya

Petronas Desa Mentari, Petaling Jaya

Currently in pre-launch status with pilot programme impending, Blueshark will have an official launch in January 2023. Pricing for use of Blueshark’s battery swapping service will be announced at the same time.

Blueshark’s battery swapping station is complemented by the Blueshark R1 electric scooter, also shown at IGEM. The Blueshark R1 is designed for urban transport, carrying two swappable battery packs under the seat powering a 5 kWh electric motor driving the rear wheel.