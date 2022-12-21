In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 December 2022 12:54 pm / 0 comments

Here are some updates on the current conditions at the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2), following the landslide that occurred on Monday (December 19). The updates were released by the highway concessionaire this morning.

According to LPT2, the highway is fully opened from Kuala Terengganu to Kuantan, southbound. Note that repair and observation works are still ongoing at KM393.0 following flooding in the area, so slow down and drive safe. The graphic above shows that the emergency lane in the area, located between Ajil and Bukit Besi, is closed for the purpose.

If you’re heading north on the east coast from Kuantan up, the stretch between Dungun and Ajil is still closed for repairs. It has been closed since 3am on December 19, and those heading north are required to exit the LPT2 at Dungun and use the old road (FT03 Marang) towards KT. You can get back on the highway at Ajil.

Once back on the LPT2, the flooding at KM415 has subsided and only the emergency lane is still closed. The contraflow at this section was deactivated at 2.30 am today. Also, the ramp at Ajil to Kuantan was opened to traffic at 8am this morning. Drive safe in bad weather – biar lambat, asal selamat.