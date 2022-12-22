Agreement between all car manufacturers on a minimum safety standard in all new vehicles sold would be a significant milestone in automotive safety, said Jean Todt, United Nations secretary general’s special envoy for road safety. Automotive manufacturers are pushing safety technology at the forefront of their marketing strategy, but they are not doing so quickly enough, Todt said.
The UN special envoy for road safety also calls on consumers to examine safety information before buying a car, whether it is a new car of a used unit. This is in reference to information on the car’s performance in crash testing, which should help the public make informed decisions before owning a vehicle, he added.
“I am very proud to acknowledge the good effort of MIROS (Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research) in leading the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme (ASEAN NCAP). Having done crash testing for more than 100 car models sold in the ASEAN region, I believe the results have benefitted millions of car owners,” Todt said in his speech at an MoU signing between automotive platform Motorist and MIROS yesterday.
The current ASEAN NCAP car testing protocol that applies from 2021 to 2025 brought additional parameters for safety assistance systems, which includes testing for motorcycle safety. The first model to be tested under the current 2021-2025 ASEAN NCAP protocol was the Perodua Ativa, which scored the full five-star rating in its 2021 test.
The ASEAN NCAP assessment for autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems are carried out in two sections; AEB City and AEB Inter-Urban. AEB City assesses the effectiveness of a system by driving the tested vehicle forwards at a speed ranging from 10 km/h-60 km/h, towards a stationary vehicle.
Meanwhile, AEB Inter-Urban tests the effectiveness of the system by driving the tested vehicle forwards at speeds between 30 km/h and 60 km/h, towards another vehicle that is travelling at a constant speed. These tests are carried out in addition to the existing crash tests for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP).
Comments
Maybe beemer should consider putting larger signal stalks like they did with the big fat grilles. Beemer drivers can’t seem to locate em with their left hands lest their left hands are doing something else.
No signal switch lane is reckless , saman
All brands already come with blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and 360 camera but Honda is the only one that don’t have blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and 360 camera but come with lanewatch and that honda should be mandatory as blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and 360 camera but not lanewatch, in malaysia
Are you sure all brands? Also, these features are reserved for highest/higher variant meaning more pricey not affordable to the average man on the street. Safety features should be available to all regardless whether i buy low spec or high spec. Why low spec gets 2 airbags and high spec 6 airbags? Just saying…..
What am I saying is this. I am not talking about which specs have but I’m talking about any of the brands of which already come with blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and 360 camera
blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic are there as supplementary. these can be supplemented by mirrors – remember those? also by moving your head and eyeball a bit…
more critical is is minimum 6 airbags, traction control & aeb and auto headlights (malaysian like to drive in the dark to save battery cost lol). mandatory seat belts for all seats – front and rear plus strict enforcement on child seats, these should be bare minimum.
Supplementary really? Then how come all those developed countries and even more countries soon to be mandatory anytime including in Malaysia will be compulsory to use for blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and 360 camera, can you tell me why? Europe already shown that blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and 360 camera already come as mandatory in Europe. So most of countries will be followed suit too. There is no longer as supplementary, so time will come anytime
Would a speed control equipment in the car help if it detects the road’s speed limit and does not let the machine go any faster?
Decades ago, govt already put this measure on heavy vehicles if go above certain speed, there will be alert or blinking light but what happened since then? These vehicles are the fastest driving on roads!
Agreed that Miros has done a lot of good work but becos they dont have enforcement power, their recommendations remain as such and its up to manufacturers or govt to implement, end of day, Miros seen as toothless tiger
Please focus on kapcai motorcycle safety standards. ABS should be mandatory
The question is – Has Michelle Yeoh ever bring him to try Ipoh chicken rice?
he ate Ipoh most famous food the Nasi Ganja, travel there via heli