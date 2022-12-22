In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Erik Buell Racing / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 December 2022 1:04 pm / 2 comments

Pre-orders are now being taken for the Fuell Fllow electric motorcycle (e-bike), with a projected sales price of USD 11,995 (RM). Securing a place in the Fllow reservation queue is done with a USD 200 deposit which also entitles the buyer to a USD 2,000 discount on the recommended sales price.

In case you’ve forgotten, Fuell, the electric motorcycle company established from Erik Buell’s motorcycle company Erik Buell Racing, is still in business. Buell previously produced a range of sportsbikes using the Harley-Davidson V-twin but financial issues forced the firm to close the shutters.

Now returning with the Fuell brand after delays due to the worldwide pandemic, the Fllow is an e-bike designed as an urban commuter with a travel range of more than 240 km on a single charge. Power is stored in a 10 kWh battery built into the frame with built-in CCS charger that takes the Fuell to 100% charge in 30 minutes.

The motor is hub-mounted in the rear wheel, and comes in two variants, the Fllow-1 producing the equivalent of 15 hp and the Fllow-1S getting a 47 hp motor and 750 Nm of torque. A full suite of electronic riding aids comes standard, controlled and monitored by an app on the the rider’s smartphone, including two ride modes – Urban and Audacious – along with traction control and ABS.

Also part of the equipment list is keyless start, blind spot detection, front and rear collision warning and reverse assist. A 50-litre storage compartment is also found where the fuel tank would be on a normal motorcycle.