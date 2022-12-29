In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 December 2022 3:11 pm / 3 comments

Set to debut at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, US is the Davinci DC100 electric motorcycle (e-bike). Coming in at the high-end spectrum of e-bikes, the DC100 to rival traditional 1,000 cc motorcycles in terms of performance.

Davinci claims the DC100 has a maximum speed of 200 km/h, doing the zero to 100 km/h sprint in just over three seconds. Power is claimed to be the equivalent of 135 hp with a peak torque of 850 Nm while battery capacity is rated at 17.7 kWh.

This gives the DC100 a published range of 400 km under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) criteria while Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) range is rated at 357 km. The DC100 is compatible with L3 DC Fast Chargers, giving a 30 minute charging time while charging using domestic current and portable charger is also possible, albeit taking much longer.

Davinci intends for the riding experience of the DC100 to be greatly simplified, with only the right hand used for throttle and braking. Grabbing the brake lever on the Brembo PR18 radial master cylinder activates the twin Brembo Stylema M4 four-piston callipers while the rear wheel is slowed by current reversal of the hub-mounted motor.

Utilising Davinci’s combined braking system (CBS), the DC100 achieves the most suitable braking force distribution for every braking dynamic. The riding aids don’t stop there, with ABS and traction control coming as standard equipment.

Also easing the rider’s burden on the DC100 is hill start assist, hill ascent control and ride assist, which controls and slowly builds speed to a max of 7 km/h, preventing abrupt starts if the throttle is twisted too quickly. There is also reverse assist, which lets the DC100 roll backwards at a controlled pace, making moving around in parking lots easier.

Future technology for the DC100 includes self-balancing with electric power steering as well as self-riding and target recognition, where the e-bike will be able to automatically follow a target previously set by the rider. Other future functions include automatic parking and remote calling.