In Technology / By Paul Tan / 3 January 2023 1:18 pm / 4 comments

If you’re looking for a high-end dash cam, the Thinkware Q1000 is now available in Malaysia. The new model offers 2K+2K recording, which means 2K resolution for both the front and rear cameras.

Having 2K (1440p) resolution for the rear cam is an upgrade from other Thinkware models such as the Thinkware U1000 which only offers a 1080p rear camera paired to a higher 4K resolution for the front.

The new Thinkware Q1000 also has the latest third generation Super Night Vision 3.0 technology, which promises to offer higher quality low light footage, which should be useful to pick out the details you need during incidents at night.

Another new feature is Bluetooth assisted pairing where you can pair your phone to the dashcam easily using Bluetooth, although the actual connection still happens over WiFi, which in this case both 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi connectivity are provided.

If you already own a Thinkware dashcam, it’s worth pointing out that the Q1000 is built to connect to a different, newer cloud app platform with more features called Thinkware Connected, which is different from the Thinkware Cloud system that older dashcams like the U1000 use.

The Thinkware Q1000 package includes front and rear cams, 32GB memory card, and a hardwire kit and retails for RM2,399 from Thinkware distributor Sicurez. Just as a reminder, if you want to upgrade to a bigger storage size than the bundled 32GB, remember to choose an endurance-type MicroSD card.