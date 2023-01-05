In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 5 January 2023 5:52 pm / 0 comments

The public works department (JKR) has announced state road B66, which is Jalan Batang Kali-Genting Highlands, will be reopened on January 6, 2023 at 5pm after being closed since December 16, 2022. It was previously reported that the route would be closed for one year following the deadly landslide that hit a campsite at Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali.

The department said in a release that only one lane of the B66 will be open and its use is limited by certain conditions. Firstly, only those who work in Genting Highlands with a validation letter from their employer will be allowed to use the route.

Secondly, only class 1 (passenger cars, taxis and MPVs) and class 6 (motorcycles and scooters) vehicles are allowed through. Motorists that use the route also cannot stop at the site of the landslide and must follow the instructions on signages put in place, as slope monitoring works are still ongoing.

For other motorists heading to Genting Highlands, the department recommends they use one of two alternative routes: Ulu Yam-Batu Caves and Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh.