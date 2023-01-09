In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 January 2023 4:23 pm / 2 comments

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that allows users to stream games to hardware that may not necessarily be powerful enough to run them. At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company announced that GeForce Now would be coming to cars, with the first automakers set to offer the service being Hyundai, BYD and Polestar.

The makers of RTX graphic cards is no stranger to the automotive space, with Nvidia Drive platforms being used to power many of the self-driving and infotainment technologies in a models from various brands.

With GeForce Now and an internet connection, users can enjoy a full PC-gaming experience inside the cabin, with over 1,500 games – over 1,000 playable with a controller – available to them. This significantly enhances the in-vehicle experience, turning vehicles into living spaces.

Of course, playing games while driving is still illegal, but the service is useful for when you’re parked and waiting for your electric vehicle (EV) to charge up, for instance. Long road trips can also be less stressful when your passengers are playing a game.