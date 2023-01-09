In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 January 2023 5:47 pm / 1 comment

Prolintas is continuing its crackdown on toll evaders and recently revealed on Twitter that it had managed to catch a driver of a Mercedes-Benz A-Class on the Ampang–Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH). According to the post, the driver had 45 missed toll payments amounting to RM275.65, which was settled on the spot.

It goes without saying that toll evading is illegal and those caught can be charged under Section 8 of the Federal Roads (Private Management) Act 1984, which provides a fine of between RM2,000 and RM5,000 upon conviction. However, this will require a toll concessionaire to take civil suit action against offenders.

Previously, Prolintas also took to Twitter to report on a Proton X50 driver with a toll arrears of RM57.50. In October last year, a Honda City driver was also nabbed on the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway, otherwise known as the SILK Highway, with RM256.20 in owed toll fares.

Toll evasion is nothing new here and you’ve probably read stories or seen videos of cars tailgating vehicles in front of them really closely at toll plazas in order to avoid paying the toll fee by passing through before the boom gate descends.