In BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mick Chan / 10 January 2023 2:45 pm / 0 comments

Having arrived in the Malaysian market last week, the 2023 BMW Motorrad K1600B touring motorcycle has been showcased at the company’s 2023 business briefing held today in Kuala Lumpur, which saw the Malaysian launch of the 2023 G20 BMW 3 Series LCI (facelift) range.

The brand’s K-series of touring motorcycles received their latest iteration of updates in the fourth quarter of 2021 as 2022-year models, and as such brings Euro 5 compliance.

As with other models in this range, motive power comes from a tranverse-mounted 1,649 cc inline-six engine producing 160 hp at 6,750 rpm and 180 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm, the latter 5 Nm up from before, and outputs are sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and shaft final drive, with reverse assistance.

New for this update is the 10.25-inch full-colour TFT LCD instrument display, and this brings smartphone connectivity and integrated map navigation using the BMW Motorrad Connected app. Riding aids include Dynamic traction control (DTC), three ride modes – Rain, Road and Dynamic – and engine braking control.

Further conveniences on the 2023 K1600B include hill start control, tyre pressure monitoring, USB-C charging, the aforementioned reverse assistance, heated seat and heated grips, as well as full-LED lighting with adaptive cornering lights.

Suspension on the K1600B is by the manufacturer’s Duolever system with central spring strut in front, while the rear end is supported by the single-sided Paralever swingarm, yielding 115 mm and 125 mm of suspension travel front and rear, respectively.

Brakes are a pair of 320 mm discs with four-piston axial-mount calipers in front, while the rear gets a single 320 mm disc with two-piston calipers, and Integral ABS Pro is included as standard on the K1600B.

As before, the 2023 K1600B features Dynamic ESA eletronically controlled damping and automatic load levelling. Seat height for the K1600B is 750 mm; for comparison, seat height on the K1600GT is 810 mm, or 830 mm in the high seat position. The K1600B weighs 344 kg fully fuelled, and fuel capacity is 26.5 litres.

Standard equipment for the 2023 K1600B in Malaysia includes the Comfort package, which brings keyless ride, central locking system, quickshifter and anti-theft alarm, along with the Tour package that brings an audio system, LED auxiliary head lamp and engine protection bar.

Launched earlier this month, the 2023 BMW Motorrad K1600B is priced at RMRM173,500 on-the-road excluding insurance, and includes a BMW Motorrad Malaysia three-year warranty against manufacturing defects and a three-year roadside assistance programme.

