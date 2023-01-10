In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 January 2023 4:16 pm / 2 comments

PDRM is offering 50% discounts on saman from January 13-14 in conjunction with the launch of Op Selamat 19 for Chinese New Year 2023. The mini carnival will be held at the PLUS Ayer Keroh overhead restaurant, southbound. The cops will open shop from 8am till 5pm.

According to the police, the half price offer excludes saman for traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking (queue cutting), accidents, non-compoundable (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving lorries.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re passing by the Ayer Keroh R&R later this week. For those in the Klang Valley, JSPT KL is also having a “half price sale” with similar T&Cs, happening at Balai Polis Trafik Jalan Tun H.S. Lee from today till Thursday.