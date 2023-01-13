In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2023 3:54 pm / 0 comments

Toyota’s Earth-friendly AE86 concepts are no doubt interesting creations, but the Japanese carmaker also had other exhibits on display at this year’s Tokyo Auto Show. The ones being highlighted follow the notions of “making ever-better motorsports-bred cars” and “diverse lifestyles to be enjoyed with beloved cars,” with most of them being centred around the GR Yaris.

First up, there’s the GR Yaris Rally2 Concept, which aims to further increase Toyota’s involvement in customer motorsports. Developed with knowledge gained from the company’s participation in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), the model looks like a proper race-ready rally car.

The concept will serve as the basis for the GR Yaris WR Concept (tentative name), which will be used to compete in the Japanese Rally Championship to better hone the final vehicle that customers with motorsports teams can purchase. This will still be some time away, as Toyota says it is aiming to obtain homologation in January next year.

For something that is not built for competitive rally racing, we have two special editions of the GR Yaris that were developed together with Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team members Sébastien Ogier, who won the drivers’ title in 2021, and Calle Rovampella, who won the drivers’ title in 2022.

These feature exclusive exterior colours, WRC champion decals and several other styling tweaks to make them unique. They also come with the Kinto Garage engine performance upgrade, so the G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder makes 390 Nm of torque, while the all-wheel drive system now has modes that are specifically set up with input from each racing driver.

We’re not done with the GR Yaris just yet, as Toyota also showcased a range of GR Parts for the hot hatch, including interior components, exterior carbon-fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) parts, GR dampers, a cold air intake duct and engine undercover. Set to go on sale this month, the GR Parts range for the GR Yaris starts from 11,000 yen (RM370) and goes all the way up to 359,700 yen (RM12,092) for full bucket seats, with other prices to be decided.

The GR Parts catalogue also includes parts for the GR86, with options being an aero package, window louvres, a rear V brace, oil filler cap and sports oil filter. While some parts will be sold from today, others are only set to be available from March this year – pricing ranges from 4,400 to 124,300 yen (RM148 to RM4,191).

On the mention of the GR86, Toyota also announced a new initiative for owners of the sports car’s predecessor, the 86 (ZN6 is you want to be specific). Called the 86Re:PROJECT, customers can bring their 86s to dealer workshops for inspection, parts replacement and tuning to give them once again a “new-car-like driving edge.”

The process starts with an inspection of the vehicle’s condition and determining which parts need to be replaced or if there are any abnormalities. Expert staff members would then consult with the customer and proposed maintenance measures based on a menu that playfully has things like “Engine Refresh Course,” “Rubber Mount Replacement Course” and other services listed.

Also offered is the “86 Re:Certification Course,” whereby serviced vehicles are subjected to a final inspection using Toyota’s state-of-the-art testers and test course, followed by the issuing of a detailed technical record and certificate to the customer. The 86Re:PROJECT will launch at GR Garage Fukuroi in the Shizuoka Prefecture this October, with more GR Garage outlets set to offer the service by the end of 2023.