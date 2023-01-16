In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 16 January 2023 12:53 pm / 0 comments

Rapid KL is offering a Buy 1 Free 1 deal for its MyCity 3-Day Pass (MCP3), which gives the holder unlimited rides on the company’s rail and bus network for three days. The public transport company says that it’s part of a thank you campaign open to Malaysian citizens who buy the MCP3 from now till February 28.

Upon purchase of the MCP3, one will need to scan a QR code available on ‘Thank You’ campaign posters at Rapid KL customer service offices or selected Rapid KL bus hubs. You will be redirected to the MyRapid Pulse app, where you’ll need to fill in your personal details on the campaign page.

If successful, you will receive a letter voucher for the free MCP3 in your registered email after the campaign period is over. The B1F1 deal is limited to the first 2,023 customers. You’ll also be entered in a lucky draw with prizes such as Aurum Theatre tickets to be won.

To redeem the free MCP3, head to the LRT KL Sentral customer service office (East Wing) and present a printed copy of the letter voucher, plus the original receipt of the initial MCP3 purchase and your MyKad for verification. The redemption period is from March 4-31.