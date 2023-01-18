In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 January 2023 5:23 pm / 0 comments

Sold at auction were two 2023 Harley-Davidson (H-D) Low Rider El Diablo limited edition motorcycles. The special edition Low Riders, priced at RM172,900, went under the hammer for RM183,900 and RM179,900 respectively.

The resulting proceeds of RM14,880 from the auction were donated to local charitable organisations. The sum was divided equally between the National National Cancer Society Malaysia and Lam Wah Ee Hospital.

Only 1,500 units of the Low Rider El Diablo are available worldwide and two units were allocated to Malaysia. Of these, H-D Petaling Jaya and H-D Penang obtained one unit each via ballot amongst Harley-Davidson’s Malaysian dealers.

The Low Rider El Diablo takes the Low Rider ST from the H-D catalogue and gives it a special coat of El Diablo Bright Red and Bright Red Sunglo paint by Gunslinger Custom Paint in the US. Further coats of El Diablo Dark Red and Dark Red Pearl along El Diablo Dark Red Metallic give a fade and “candy apple” effect, complemented by hand-painted gold pin striping.

Powered by a Milwaukee 8 V-twin displacing 1,923 cc, the Low Rider ST gets 105 hp at 5,020 rpm and168 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. Standard equipment is a classic frame-mounted fairing inspired by the H-D FXRT and clamshell saddlebags with a combined capacity of 53.8 litres.