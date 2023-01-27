The works ministry says it has ordered a full investigation on the recent accident involving two MPVs near the Kota Damansara exit on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), which was reportedly caused by confusion over lane markings.
In the incident that happened earlier this week, the collision between the two vehicles, a Toyota Velos and an Innova, was apparently due to uncertainty over the overlapping yellow and white markings on the road. Both vehicles plowed into side barriers as a result of the mishap.
Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that based on an initial report made following an inspection carried out by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) concessionaire, he was informed that corrective measures were being taken.
In a post on his official Facebook page, he said that DASH has identified surface areas that need to be improved with blackening, and had begun repair works on Tuesday night, with the work expected to be completed over three nights.
Nanta said that the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), PLUS and DASH will also reassess locations along the NKVE and ensure that lane markings are made more orderly and clearer to motorists. He emphasised that the matter needed to be given serious attention as it involved the safety and the lives of road users.
Comments
as per normal our contractor/authority/highway concessionaires….will always wait for something to happen then…….only action will be taken….exit of Kota Damansara tol..just have a look….the DASH are very dashing what’s going to happen under it?..only GOD knows..happy earning the your living….
kalau baca artikel ni betul2, maksudnya kemalangan disebabkan kesalahan dari pihak DASH la kan? boleh saman?
ehh… saman?? masuk lokap la… haha..
No confusion lah, the black car is obviously at fault here.
So those 2 cars can claim repairs from DASH?
works ministry…one of the most free ministry of all…not much to do on normal days
Repairing thousands of potholes also not efficient,what do u expect?
Blackening out makes it WORSE! The black paint has the same reflectivity as the other colours, and when it rains, it is difficult to tell them apart. Even if it is not wet, they still look the same at certain angles, especially at low light or when the sun is shining at you.
Why can’t they remove existing lines? I have seen photos from UK where they use steam or heat to remove the existing lines before re-painting them. Oh, it costs $$$…..
Dash already completed by that barrier is still there. Not sure what work needs to be done there as I see no equipment.
Painting the white strip to black is the worst method you can do especially at night or rainy day, the light reflection from the smooth surface of the black paint can be mistaken as the white line.
They need to do a much more thorough job.
With pariah road constructions in Malaysia. System canggih macam ACC and LKA pun jadi confused.