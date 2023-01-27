In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 27 January 2023 10:33 am / 11 comments

The works ministry says it has ordered a full investigation on the recent accident involving two MPVs near the Kota Damansara exit on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), which was reportedly caused by confusion over lane markings.

In the incident that happened earlier this week, the collision between the two vehicles, a Toyota Velos and an Innova, was apparently due to uncertainty over the overlapping yellow and white markings on the road. Both vehicles plowed into side barriers as a result of the mishap.

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that based on an initial report made following an inspection carried out by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) concessionaire, he was informed that corrective measures were being taken.

In a post on his official Facebook page, he said that DASH has identified surface areas that need to be improved with blackening, and had begun repair works on Tuesday night, with the work expected to be completed over three nights.

Nanta said that the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), PLUS and DASH will also reassess locations along the NKVE and ensure that lane markings are made more orderly and clearer to motorists. He emphasised that the matter needed to be given serious attention as it involved the safety and the lives of road users.