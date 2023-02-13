In Cars, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 13 February 2023 11:32 am / 4 comments

Toyota has unveiled the Grand Highlander SUV for the United States market as a 2024 year model, which will be positioned above the Highlander and the even larger, full-sized Sequoia.

Built on the TNGA-K platform, the Grand Highlander is offered in the US market with a choice of three engine options – a 2.4 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive, a 2.5 litre petrol hybrid with FWD and AWD and a Hybrid Max with AWD as standard.

The 2.4 litre turbo petrol also appears in other Lexus models such as the NX 350, in which it produces 275 hp and 430 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 3.5 litre Hybrid Max is positioned as the top powertrain in the range with 362 hp and 542 Nm of torque and enabling a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of 6.3 seconds, along with a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds (2,272 kg).

Three trim levels are offered for the Grand Highlander – XLE, Limited and Platinum. The range starts with the XLE, which wears 18-inch alloy wheels, a black painted grille, roof rails and heated exterior mirrors. Inside, the cabin gets Softex fabric seat upholstery, with 10-way power-adjustable driver seat and eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, both with heating.

Behind those, the second row can be specified to house either a pair of captain seats or a three-seat bench to yield a seven- or eight-seat capacity. Here, the base trim offers sunshades for the second row.

Infotainment on the base XLE grade brings a 12.3-inch touchscreen while the driver gets a seven-inch multi-information display (MID), while electronic peripherals can be connected to a total of six USB power outlets and one media connectivity USB port throughout the cabin; there is also a wireless device charger.

For safety equipment, the base XLE grade is equipped with parking sensors with automatic braking, with assistance systems comprised of the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0 suite, which includes the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams and proactive driving assist.

Proactive driving assist is the latest addition to the TSS pack, and this uses the camera and radar to provide gentle braking on the approach to curves, or gentle braking and/or steering to aid in distance control between itself and a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist ahead. This is not a substitute for the pre-collision system and they operate in different circumstances, says Toyota.

Also included are a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. Meanwhile, conveniences include a smart key, powered tailgate and auto-dimming mirror.

Stepping up to the Limited trim level brings 20-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, power-folding exterior mirrors and LED fog lamps, while the interior adds leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, memory function for the front seats, heated steering wheel, electricity outlet (100-watt on petrol variants, 1,500-watt on hybrid and Hybrid Max variants), ambient lighting, and removable second-row centre console storage space.

Infotainment on the Limited trim level brings a 12.3-inch premium multimedia head unit with 11-speaker JBL Audio sound system, and a fully digital, 12.3-inch driver’s instrument panel. Conveniences added here include parking sensors with automatic braking, rain sensing wipers, a kick motion-activated powered tailgate, and puddle lamps.

Topping the range is the Platinum with 20-inch clad alloy wheels, while equipment added to the interior includes heated and ventilated second-row seats, panoramic moonroof, paddle shifters on the Hybrid Max and AWD petrol-powered variants, and a multi-terrain selector dial on the Hybrid Max and AWD petrol-powered variants.

Safety kit on the Platinum is joined by traffic jam assist and front cross-traffic alert, while conveniences added to this trim level are a head-up display, panoramic view monitor, and a digital rear view mirror.

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is manufactured at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Princeton, Indiana in the United States, and prices for the three-row SUV in the market will be announced later in the Northern Hemisphere summer, says Toyota.