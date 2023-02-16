In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Maserati / By Hafriz Shah / 16 February 2023 3:07 pm / 3 comments

Naza Italia has just launched the 2023 Maserati Levante GT Hybrid. This new SUV variant joins the Ghibli Hybrid in Maserati’s electrified range in Malaysia, while the similarly-powered smaller Grecale GT will arrive soon after. The main feature is of course, the engine under the long bonnet – a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbo with 48V mild hybrid tech.

So yes, that’s either two or four cylinders less than what you’d expect a modern Maserati to have, but the Italian carmaker has quite a few bold claims about the new engine. The four-pot – shared with the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio – is supposed to have “the unmistakable sound of a Maserati engine,” as well as “the same engine excellence and performance as the petrol V6.”

The claims don’t end there either, as Maserati continues on to say the 2.0 litre turbo four hybrid “combines the smoothness of a six-cylinder engine with the low rev count of a diesel engine.” The entire powertrain is also 20 kg lighter than the petrol V6 option, while the rear-mounted battery improves weight distribution making it even more fun to drive.

Subjective claims aside, the Levante GT Hybrid outputs 330 PS and 450 Nm of torque, enough for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.0 seconds and a 245 km/h top speed. The performance numbers are very similar to the now-discontinued 350 PS-version of the 3.0 V6 biturbo engine, while being over 20% more efficient on fuel – 9.7-10.7 litres per 100 km on the combined WLTP cycle.

The mild hybrid engine runs a 48V Belt Starter Generator (BSG), as well as an eBooster electric supercharger to fill in the torque gaps before the turbo spools up. Think of it as a highly tuned 2.0L turbo with minimal turbo lag. Power goes through a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and Maserati’s own Q4 all-wheel drive system with rear LSD.

For the Malaysian market, Levante GT Hybrid arrives in its latest form with the updated Trident logo (introduced in 2020) on the grille and C-pillars. The Maserati lettering on the tailgate is also new, along with the GT badges above the brand’s signature side air intakes.

Standard equipment includes full LED adaptive matrix headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels and adjustable air suspension with Skyhook dampers all around. A full ADAS suite is also on offer, comprising adaptive cruise control with stop and go, autonomous emergency braking, surround view camera, highway assist and more.

The 2023 Maserati Levante GT Hybrid is priced from RM738,000, before customisation options and insurance. Price includes a three-year standard warranty coverage with unlimited mileage.