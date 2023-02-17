In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 17 February 2023 5:44 pm / 2 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of January 2023, announcing that a total of 49,461 vehicles were delivered to buyers last month. This is 27,196 units less than the all-time high monthly TIV of 76,657 units sold in December, or a 35.5% decrease in volume.

The association said that the drop in numbers was due to the short working month as a result of Chinese New Year festive holidays, and also because certain makes were still affected by a shortage of microchips and components.

Compared to the same month in 2022, however, January’s total was 19.1% (or 7,928 units) higher than the 41,533 units achieved last year, where production cycles were still recovering from the disruption caused by floods that hit Shah Alam at the end of 2021.

Despite it being a shorter calendar month, the association projects that sales in February will be higher than January levels due to a full working month. It added that car companies are expected to continue fulfilling the backlog of vehicle orders made during the sales exemption period.