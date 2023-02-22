In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 22 February 2023 12:06 pm / 1 comment

Spy images of a smaller Tesla model have emerged, courtesy of Korean site Autospy which has published photos of what appears to be the American EV maker’s forthcoming smallest model yet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously announced in October 2022 that the EV maker is working on a next-generation platform that would be half the price of the Model 3 and Model Y, and a model that is set to be priced in the region of US$25,000 (RM111,025) is expected to make its debut in 2023, this year.

This could be the model mentioned, which Car Expert suggests would be around the size of a Mazda CX-30 that measures 4,395 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, 1,540 mm high with a wheelbase of 2,655 mm. Currently, the cheapest Tesla on sale in Australia in the Model 3 RWD, which starts at AUD$64,300 (RM195,066) before on-road costs in the country.

The idea of a more affordable Tesla model was put forth by Musk as early as 2018, at which time the CEO said the company could produce in three years from that time, or 2021. When June 2021 rolled around, Musk said that the new model, which will be a hatchback, is planned for a 2023 debut.

One way that Tesla could manage costs with the new model is with its tabless 4680 battery cell design, which the company revealed at its Battery Day event in September 2020.

At the time, the battery cell design was said to offer five times the energy density and six times the power to yield 16% greater battery range. Last December, Tesla said it had reached a weekly output of 868,000 cells, or enough to supply 1,000 vehicles, Car Expert wrote.