27 February 2023

A minor update for the 2023 Honda X-ADV adventure scooter in Malaysia, with pricing set at RM68,899, an increase of RM1,100 over the 2022 price of RM67,799. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and every X-ADV purchased comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

The new colour option is Shasta White which replaces last year’s choice of Grand Prix Red, joining the current catalogue options of Mat Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Deep Mud Gray. Included in the X-ADV’s 5-inch TFT-LCD display panel the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) which allows for voice control of phone calls, email, music and navigation.

No changes in the engine room, with power coming from a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled mill displacing 745 cc mated to a six-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gearbox. Power is claimed to be 57.8 hp at 6,750 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm and the engine is fully Euro 5 compliant.

Weight for the X-ADV is listed at 236 kg with 13.2 litres of fuel in tank and a 22 litre storage compartment is found under the seat, enough for a single full-face helmet, with 1.2-litre glovebox in the dash with USB charging port. Two-channel ABS is standard equipment on the X-ADV, with twin 296 mm discs and four-piston callipers in front and 240 mm brake disc with single-piston calliper in the rear.

Other riding conveniences include a smart key, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) that flashes the brake light under hard braking and self-cancelling turn signals. There are four riding modes available – Standard, Sport, Rain and Gravel – plus a user customisable fifth mode along with Honda

Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) (a.k.a. traction control).