27 February 2023

A second outlet for Royal Enfield motorcycles in Malaysia has opened in Penang, located in Butterworth, Perai. Situated next to Motoplex Butterworth, the centre is of 3S standard and offers sales and servicing for all Royal Enfield motorcycles in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

All the latest Royal Enfield motorcycles in the range can be found here and customer can avail themselves of the lounge reserved for their use. Additionally, Royal Enfield motorcycle accessories, lifestyle items and mechandise is on sale at the centre.

Chairman of Didi Group, importers and distributors of Royal Enfield in Malaysia said five other brand pop-up stores while open in stages from the north to the south of the peninsular. “This will bring us closer to our customers and will give easy access to the Royal Enfield brand,” said Rewi.

Aside from the current Royal Enfield model lineup, some new models will be entering the Malaysian soon in the near future. These include the Hunter 350 which is scheduled for March 9 and the Super Meteor 650, slated for July 2023.