In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 February 2023 10:06 am / 2 comments

The Chery Omoda 5 has been sighted on Malaysian roads yet again, with this camouflaged example being spotted by Twitter user @knz_mp_ wearing the same trade plate as previous sightings. The Chinese brand B-segment SUV was previewed here last October and will be launched sometime in the second quarter of 2023.

As previously reported, the Omoda 5 will arrive as a locally-assembled (CKD) model from the start, with Malaysia set to be first right-hand drive market for the SUV. When it goes on sale, the Omoda 5 will compete against big nameplates like the Honda HR-V and Proton X50.

In terms of dimensions, the Chery measures 4,400 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,585 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,630 mm. Both the HR-V and X50 aren’t far off when it comes to exterior dimensions but the Omoda 5 wins when it comes to wheelbase (HR-V: 2,610 mm; X50: 2,600 mm).

In its home market of China, the Omoda 5 is offered with a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 290 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

There’s also a 1.5 litre turbo-four that makes 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 230 Nm, which is paired with a CVT featuring nine virtual speeds. The smaller engine was found in the car previewed last October, although it might not reflect what we’ll get. We’ll have to wait until Q2 of this year to find out exactly what’s in store for us. Looking forward to it?

GALLERY: Chery Omoda 5 previewed in Malaysia