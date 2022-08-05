In Cars, Chery, Local News, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / 5 August 2022 4:43 pm / 0 comments

Chery has said that it will return to Malaysia in 2022, bringing with it SUVs including the latest Omoda 5, which is our topic for today. Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Omoda 5 testing in Malaysia, but these images by readers Wafi Rahman and Colin Wong are clear, and Wafi’s set even includes interior shots.

The interior pics show that this is a right-hand drive test mule, confirming the fact that Chery is developing a RHD version of the Omoda 5 for global markets. The SUV recently entered its domestic market, but China is a left-hand drive country. Besides Malaysia, ASEAN neighbours Thailand and Indonesia are RHD, and so are Australia and South Africa.

Malaysia is a good place to rack up endurance testing miles, given our hot/humid weather and variety of driving situations. Chery could also be evaluating tech or ADAS based on our traffic conditions.

If the previous set of spyshots weren’t so immediately obvious, it’s now beyond doubt that this camouflaged SUV is the Omoda 5, thanks to the front shot you see above. The Chery’s distinctive scaled grille is obvious even with the disguise, and we also see the lowered placement of the headlamps, with a slim LED eyebrow connected to the grille. The coloured stem of the wing mirror is also an Omoda 5 cue.

The dashboard design, steering wheel and doorcards of the RHD mule we see here differ from the LHD interior though – it’s either they’re coming up with a separate cabin or this is just a placeholder dashboard. We’ll see, but this is a more conventional-looking dashboard compared to the sweeping Mercedes-style cockpit China gets.

In China, the Omoda 5 has seven variants including some with the 1.6 litre TGDI engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 197 PS/290 Nm 1.6T is good for 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds. There’s also a more economical 1.5 litre TCI + 9CVT powertrain and a new energy (China’s term for electrified cars) version. Dimensions wise, the Omoda 5 is 4,400 mm long and 1,830 mm wide. That’s 70 mm longer and 30 mm wider than the Proton X50.

What do you think of the Chery Omoda 5 as a rival to the X50 and hot new Honda HR-V?

