28 February 2023

Nissan has announced plans to further accelerate its electrification strategy in a recent update regarding its Ambition 2030 roadmap that was announced in November 2021. Previously, the Japanese carmaker said it would introduce 23 electrified vehicles, including 15 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Now, the plan is to the increase the number of electrified models to 27, with 19 of them being EVs, by fiscal year 2030. These will be spread across the Nissan and Infiniti brands, with the latter being the carmaker’s luxury brand. As a result, Nissan expects the portfolio of new electrified models to account for 55% of global sales by 2030, up from the previous forecast of 50%.

The company also revised its forecast for its sales mix of electrified vehicles sold in major markets in fiscal year 2026. In Europe, the figure is 98%, which is up from the previous 75%. Meanwhile, Japan is expected to see a marginal increase to 58% (up from 55%), but the company predicts China to see a dip to 35% (down from 40%). As for the United States, the forecast is for EVs to make up 40% of sales in the market, although by fiscal year 2030.

By fiscal year 2026, the global sales mix of electrified vehicles is expected to hit 44% instead of the planned 40% previously. Nissan added that it will launch an EV specifically designed to address the rapid market changes in China next year, while the European market will see it explore stronger collaboration with other Alliance brands.