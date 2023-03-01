In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 March 2023 4:54 pm / 1 comment

Following the introduction of Menu Rahmah on PLUS highway R&Rs, the budget meals have arrived at Karak Highway and Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 1 (LPT1) rest areas. That’s right, RM5 lunch and dinner meals when you make the journey to the east, and back.

The Karak/LPT1 R&Rs involved are at Genting Sempah, Temerloh, Gambang and the KM21 layby. Selected stalls at these rest areas will be offering RM5 meals from 12pm to 2pm for lunch, and from 6pm to 8pm for dinner. As for what’s served, it’s not as specific as PLUS, but five bucks will buy you a plate of rice with chicken or fish, plus vegetables. What more can you ask for, right?

Earlier this week, PLUS launched its Menu Rahmah initiative. The first phase was rolled out on February 23 at R&Rs in the central region and the North South Highway concessionaire is targeting over 100 participating outlets across its 1,130 km highway network by mid March.

The second phase, which covers R&Rs in the northern region, is expected to be rolled out before March 2. The third phase, which will be implemented before March 9, will cover rest stops in the southern region as well as on the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2.