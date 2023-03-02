In Bikes, Husqvarna, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 March 2023 3:15 pm / 0 comments

Building on the base model, the 2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition designed for long-range adventure-touring. This is achieved with the fitting of long-travel fully-adjustable WP suspension, giving 240 mm of travel over the base Norden 901’s (RM98,900 in Malaysia for 2022) travel of 220 mm front and 215 mm rear.

Increasing comfort is a touring windshield giving greater protection and reduced fatigue on extended rides. A suite of Husqvarna Technical Accessories is also standard equipment, including adjustable heated grips and rider’s seat as well as factory-fitted soft side bags with 36-litres of storage space.

The trellis frame from from the Norden 901 is retained, carrying the 889 cc parallel-twin engine producing 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque. A redesigned engine guard comes as standard while a new centre stand provides stability when parked on rough terrain.

For riding aids, the Norden 901 Expedition includes four selectable ride modes – Street, Rain, Offroad and Explorer – as well as switchable ABS with an Offroad mode while the Husqvarna Easy Shift quickshifter is a factory enabled option. Traction control is cornering sensitive, with nine levels of adjustment when in Explorer ride mode.

Inside the cockpit, the TFT-LCD instrument panel comes with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. This allows for turn-by-turn navigation with downloadable maps, call management and music control. The Norden 901 Expedition rolls on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels and fuel is carried in a 19-litre tank which Husqvarna claims is good for 400 kms of range.



