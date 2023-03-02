In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Danny Tan / 2 March 2023 11:40 am / 4 comments

One day after announcing that Tesla will be setting up shop in Malaysia, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has tweeted a teaser with the EV brand’s logo revealed, with the line “What’s next? Stay tuned!”. The tweet’s caption read “Something AMAZING this way comes…”.

It’s pretty cryptic from the minister of international trade and industry. Does he mean more from Tesla, or perhaps he’s asking us to stay tuned for the next big company to enter and invest in our market?

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul announced that Tesla will establish an office here together with Tesla experience and service centres, and a Supercharger network for the EVs that they will sell. Tesla is the first applicant of MITI’s BEV Global Leaders initiative.

Something AMAZING this way comes… pic.twitter.com/vlbG0IgzTQ — Tengku Zafrul 🇲🇾 (@tzafrul_aziz) March 2, 2023

Could today’s teaser be hinting at a larger presence for Tesla in Malaysia beyond sales, service and charging? A regional base or some sort of plant? Surely a Gigafactory is too wild a thought, or is it? There’s big chance that the teaser isn’t about “more Tesla” and it could even be another EV maker coming in via the BEV Global Leaders programme.

Keeping within the Tesla theme, how about Starlink, the satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX? Your guess is as good as ours. Read yesterday’s Tesla announcement here.