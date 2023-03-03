In Bikes, GPX Racing, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 March 2023 2:02 pm / 1 comment

For this year, the GPX Legend 250 Twin II gets a colour update and will retail at RM13,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The new paint option is Forest Green, which joins the existing GPX catalogue colour choices of Gray and Black.

Power for the Legend 250 Twin II comes from an air- and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, displacing 234 cc. Fed by Delphi EFI, the Legend 250 Twin II gets 19 hp and 15 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, power going to the rear wheel via chain drive and six-speed gearbox.

Braking is done with hydraulic discs front and rear, the front getting twin 276 mm discs with four-piston callipers while the back is fitted with a 234 mm diameter disc and single-piston calliper. Suspension uses non-adjustable upside-down forks in front while the back end is propped up with twin preload-adjustable YSS shock absorbers with remote reservoirs.

Rolling on 17-inch wheels front and rear, the Legend 250 Twin II is fitted with 110/90 and 130/90 tyres. LED lighting is used throughout and inside the cockpit a round digital LCD panel displays all the necessary information.

14.5 litres of fuel is carried in the tank while seat height for the Legend 250 Twin II is set at 790 mm. There is 180 mm of ground clearance available and the Legend 250 Twin II tips the weighing scale at 156 kg.