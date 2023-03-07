In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 March 2023 5:06 pm / 2 comments

The new G28 BMW 3 Series Gran Sedan facelift has been launched in Thailand, and according to Headlightmag, the updated long-wheelbase model arrives fully imported (CBU) from Malaysia just like the pre-facelift offering.

However, unlike the previous 3 Series Gran Sedan, the new one is offered in two variants, including the a more affordable 320Li and returning 330Li, both with the M Sport package as standard. Pricing starts at 2.759 million baht (RM357,191) for the 320Li, while the 330Li retails for 3.099 million baht (RM401,208).

Included in the price tags is a BSI Standard package that consists of a three-year/unlimited-mileage warranty and free maintenance for three years/60,000 km. It should be noted that the facelifted 330Li is more expensive than the previous version that launched at 2.899 million baht (RM375,256).

Under the bonnet, both variants are powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine which makes 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,000 rpm in the 320Li. The 330Li has higher outputs of 258 (255 hp or 190 kW) and 400 Nm, the latter served up from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. An eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission comes as standard to drive the rear wheels.

As before, the 3 Series Gran Sedan’s wheelbase is 110 mm longer than the standard 3 Series, with its overall length also up by 110 mm. For full dimensions, the stretched car measures 4,819 mm long, 1,827 mm wide, 1,442 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,961 mm (normal 3 Series is 2,851 mm).

Visually, the 3 Series Gran Sedan gets the same styling changes, including a new front grille, headlamps and bumpers. The interior also receives the BMW Curved Display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen – powered by BMW Operating System 8- while the gear lever is replaced with a toggle switch.

In terms of equipment, the 320Li comes LED headlamps with High-beam Assistant, 18-inch V-spoke style 780 alloy wheels, Comfort Access, a panoramic sunroof, open-pored fine-wood oak grain trim, an M leather steering wheel, a Sensatec-trimmed dash, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control and electrically powered front seats with driver-side memory function.

Other items include BMW Connected Package Professional, a HiFi loudspeaker sound system, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, the Driving Assistant package (includes autonomous emergency braking) and Parking Assistant.

The 330Li improves upon the 320Li by gaining adaptive LED headlamps, the M Lights Shadowline package (smoked lighting clusters), aluminium interior trim, an anthracite headliner and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Interior upholstery colours include Mocha and Cognac – both with décor stitching – although the latter is only offered with a Carbon Black Metallic exterior. The former is the default with a Mineral White Metallic or Skyscraper Grey Metallic paint finish.

BMW Malaysia has already launched the facelifted 3 Series in Malaysia and confirmed that the 3 Series Long Wheelbase (we got the pre-facelift model) will be introduced sometime this month along with the performance-focused M340i xDrive (offered only with the standard wheelbase).