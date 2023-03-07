In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 March 2023 12:02 pm / 1 comment

The transport ministry (MoT) has announced the formation of a digital advisory council (Jawatankuasa Penasihat Digital, JPD) consisting of ICT experts from various industries to assist in the digitalisation efforts of the ministry.

According to a statement released by MoT today, JPD will contribute its expertise to strengthen the ministry’s digitalisation initiatives in the aspects of stability of services, cybersecurity and user experience. The five JPD members will serve pro bono, at no cost to the government.

The council will be chaired by Datuk Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi, who was chairman and CEO of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) from 2011 to 2014. Chu Hong Keong has over 30 years of experience in banking and telecommunication industries, working in strategy and transformation at an international bank. He was also the MD of a local ICT company.

Datuk Dr Suhazimah Dzazali was in the public service for 35 years until 2020. She played a key role in the development of the Pelan Strategik ICT Sektor Awam 2016-2020 and Pelan Strategik Pendigitalan Sektor Awam 2021-2025. Fong Choong Fook is the executive chairman of LGMS Berhad, a listed cybersecurity company. Afzal Abdul Rahim is the ‘Commander-In-Chief’ of TIMEdotCom and founder of the Malaysian Internet Exchange (MyIX).

JPD sat for the first time yesterday with transport minister Anthony Loke, who last month announced a switch to digital road tax and lesen. “With digitalisation, we can reduce the traffic in JPJ offices by around 80%, because out of the total, 80% of renewals are for private vehicles. For the public, the savings will be with time,” he said last month.