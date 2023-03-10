In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 10 March 2023 5:32 pm / 4 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) sold a total of 9,297 units in February 2023, including 64 units of Lexus vehicles. Compared to January’s 6,786 units, it’s an increase of 37%, the company’s highest ever month-on-month sales growth. Versus the same month last year, February 2023’s tally is 45% higher.

As for year-to-date sales for the first two months of 2023, UMWT is now at 16,083 units (including 79 units from Lexus), which is 15% higher year-on-year. Expect the momentum to continue – UMWT recently launched five GR-branded models (GR Corolla, GR86, latest GR Supra with manual option, Hilux GR Sport and Corolla Cross GR Sport) and has opened order books for the all-new 2023 Toyota Vios.

“Our February 2023 sales numbers are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team at UMW Toyota Motor. By continuously listening to our customers and adapting to their needs, we have been able to maintain our position as a top-performing player in the automotive industry,” said Datuk Ravindran K, UMWT president.

“With the introduction of new GR and GR Sport models and the all-new Toyota Vios, we are excited to continue providing our customers with exceptional vehicles that exceed their expectations,” he added.