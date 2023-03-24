In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 March 2023 1:18 pm / 0 comments

Joining the CFMoto 450SR in CFMoto’s Malaysian lineup is the 2023 CFMoto 700CL-X Adventure (ADV), priced at RM35,888. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and there is only one colour option available, Aurora Blue.

The 700CL-X ADV joins the CFMoto 700CL-X Heritage (RM28,800) in the catalogue and is available at all authorised CFMoto Malaysia distributors. Featuring retro-style scrambler motorcycle looks, the 700CL-X ADV features more off-oriented design, with high-mounted front mudguard and spoked wheels.

Like the 700CL-X Heritage, the 700CL-X ADV carries a DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 693 cc and is Euro 5 compliant. Power for the 700CL-X ADV is rated at 69 hp at 8,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 60.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Power gets to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox equipped with a CF-SC slipper clutch and chain final drive. Wheel sizing is 18-inches in front shod with 110/80 Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyre while the rear gets a 17-inch wheel wearing 170/60 rubber.

Braking is done with a single Brembo Stylema calliper on the front wheel clamping a 300 mm brake disc while the rear gets a single Brembo dual-piston calliper with 260 mm disc with ABS as standard. KYB provides the front suspension with 41 mm diameter fully-adjustable upside-down fork with the back end held up by a KYB monoshock that comes with spring-preload and rebound damping.

Inline with the 700CL-X ADV’s off-road intentions, aside from the high mount front fender, the seat features extra cushioning. Additionally the handlebars are raised by 30mm and rearwards by 15mm, allowing for riding whilst standing on the footpegs.

With 13-litres of fuel in the tank, the 700CL-X ADV tips the scales at 203 kg and seat height is set at 830 mm. LED lighting is used throughout and ride-by-wire is standard, giving two ride modes – Road and Off-road – while other riding conveniences include self-cancelling indicators.