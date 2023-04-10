In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 April 2023 4:20 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has announced the appointment of Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain from UMW Toyota Motor as its new president for the 2023/24 term. He takes over the position that was left vacant following the passing of Datuk Aishah Ahmad, the association’s long-serving president, in February 2023.

He said the MAA would continue to maintain the strong working relationships it had with key stakeholders such as government ministries and agencies as well as the media. “Together with all MAA members, we will grow this association from strength to strength, for the good of our industry, society and country. I look forward to the continued strong support from all MAA members as we contribute to the robust development of the nation’s automotive industry,” he said.

The association also announced that Tan Keng Meng from Tan Chong and Adle Sarkum from Honda Malaysia were reappointed to their respective positions as vice-presidents, while Low Yuan Lung from Sime Darby Hyundai Motors was elected as a vice-president.

Meanwhile, Daihatsu Malaysia’s Arman Mahadi was re-elected as the honorary secretary and treasurer, while five council members were also re-elected. They are Derrick Sim (Hap Seng Trucks), David Nah (Isuzu Malaysia), Datuk Samson Anand George (Kia Malaysia), Hoffen Teh (Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia) and Say Teck Ming (Tan Chong Industrial Equipment).

Additionally, the association announced the appointment of Syed Muzri Syed Faiz from Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia as a new council member.