In Cars, Local News / 11 April 2023

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has launched its first Centralised Body & Paint Centre for the northern region in Jalan Sungai Pinang, Penang. This is the second such facility set up by SDM, with the other located in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam for the central region.

Built with an investment of RM3 million, the new Centralised Body & Paint Centre in Penang boasts 20,000 square feet and is equipped with four mechanical bays. These include one heavy-duty bay (body repairs), one dry-sanding bay, one preparation bay and one spray booth to perform body repair works.

“With this new facility, workflow for repairs and restoration works will be streamlined for all Sime Darby Motors’ brands while ensuring performed services adhere to the brands’ discerning quality standards. The new workflow will also accelerate repairs and restoration works, thereby reducing downtime for our customers,” said Jeffrey Gan, managing director of SDM, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau.

The SDM portfolio includes brands such as BMW, MINI, Motorrad, BYD, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. The company also sells certified pre-owned cars through its Sime Darby Auto Selection subsidiary.

“Customers can be assured of good quality service for all their repair and restoration needs. Services will range from providing basic service repair work, accident repairs and paint work, to preparing the necessary documents needed for insurance claims,” Gan commented.

“We have well-trained specialists who will ensure that all repairs and maintenance are performed according to set guidelines from the principals of the various brands under our umbrella. Hence, our customers will be able to have peace of mind knowing that their vehicles are well cared for,” he added.