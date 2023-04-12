In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 April 2023 3:29 pm / 0 comments

Beneficiary of sernew motorcycle model launches of late is India, which sees the local market release of the 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155, otherwise known as the Yamaha NVX155 in Malaysia and priced at RM11,498 for the ABS variant. For this year, the Aerox 155 get s colour refresh as well as the addition of traction control.

This means the India market gets to most complete, or “full spec”, version of the Aerox 155 compared to other Asian markets. The traction control complements other safety features found on the Aerox 155 such as front wheel ABS.

Listed at a price of 142,800 rupees (RM7,686) the Aerox 155 with traction control is cheaper than the MT-15 at 164,900 rupees (RM8,876) and the R15 at 180,900 rupees (RM9,737). This is relevant as all three models share the same engine, a single-cylinder with variable valve actuation (VVA).

The Aerox 155’s power plant produces 15 PS at 8,000 rpm with a peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. For India, the Aerox 155’s engine is tuned to accept the E20 petrol found there.

Other equipment on the Aerox 155 is similar to other markets, including Led head and tail light, front storage cubby with USB charging socket and 25 litres of under seat storage as well as Yamaha’s Y-Connect connectivity. The Aerox 155 rolls on 14-inch wheels and India does not get smart key convenience and the shock absorbers with remote resorvoirs.