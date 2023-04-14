In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 April 2023 4:54 pm / 1 comment

The Petaling Jaya city council (MBPJ) has announced that the planned implementation of a contraflow arrangement involving several roads in Petaling Jaya will be cancelled permanently from April 19, The Star reports.

The decision not to go ahead with the plan comes following a trial run for it. In February, the council had announced that from March 1, it would begin closing several roads and intersections from 5pm to 7.30pm on weekdays to test out the contraflow route for a period of three months.

The roads and intersections involved were the Jalan Othman–Jalan Templer intersection, the Jalan Gasing–Jalan Templer intersection, the Jalan Templer–Jalan 6/29 intersection and every median opening on Jalan Templer.

During the trial run, motorists coming from the direction of Jalan Gasing heading to Jalan Othman were asked to use Jalan Changgai 6/22 or Jalan Anak Gasing 6/5-Jalan Tinggi 6/12-Jalan Selangor, while those travelling from the direction of Jalan Othman to New Pantai Expressway (NPE) were required to make a u-turn at the Assunta hospital roundabout.

The news publication had earlier reported Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran as saying that day one of the trial run had resulted in bad congestion at the Assunta roundabout, with motorists resorting to making illegal u-turns at road medians along Jalan Templer.