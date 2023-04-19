In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 19 April 2023 12:22 pm / 0 comments

The transport ministry has announced that the process of getting a public service vehicle (PSV) vocational license for e-hailing drivers has been accelerated and can now be obtained within a week. Transport minister Anthony Loke said that the improvement in the process has come about due to the abolition of the theory test as of April 10.

“Previously, every driver had to wait between two to three months to get a PSV license. In fact, the capacity to approve PSV licenses is very limited, which is around 200 to 300 drivers a week due to the implementation of the theory test,” he said after a PSV license handover ceremony to 300 prospective Grab ride-hailing drivers yesterday.

He said that the ride-hailing operator had informed the ministry that more than 2,000 applications to obtain PSV licenses were delayed, especially for those in the Klang Valley. “Through this collaboration with the operator, we successfully completed over 2,000 outstanding PSV license applications over the past three months,” he said.

At the event, Loke also presented PSV licenses to hearing-impaired ride-hailing drivers.”Previously, hearing-impaired ride-hailing drivers were not permitted, but now they are allowed by the government. Data from the ride-hailing operator shows that such drivers can drive well and there are no safety issues for passengers. In fact, they are prudent drivers,” he stated.