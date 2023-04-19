In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 19 April 2023 5:02 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday once more, which means that it is time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels in the country for the coming week of April 20 to 26, 2023.

Yet again, there is no change to the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, therefore it continues to be sold at RM3.35 per litre, the same as last week, itself having been unchanged since the end of last year.

The same applies to the prices of RON 95 petrol, which continues to be at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Status quo applies for diesel fuels, too, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at RM2.15 per litre and the Euro 5 B7 blend 20 sen higher at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 26, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 16th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 223rd in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.